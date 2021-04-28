< 1 min read

Compugen’s work in the education space last year helped the solution provider earn Intel’s 2020 Americas Partner of the Year Award for PC Client Solutions.

When presenting the award to Intel earlier this week, the company cited Compugen’s work in the Canadian education space, specifically its swiftness in delivering PCs to schools desperately in need. According to an April 26 news release, Compugen put 81,000 Chromebooks into the hands of K-12 students during the lockdown last year to enable remote learning.

“This prestigious award win is a great example of the power of possibility when we work towards a common goal,” said Harry Zarek, Compugen president and chief executive officer. “I’m particularly proud of this award as it recognizes our collective efforts to enable students to continue receiving the education they needed and deserved once schools were closed and they began to learn remotely. Compugen looks forward to continuing to strengthen and grow this incredible partnership with Intel.”

In a previous email interview with Channel Daily News, Zarek said education and healthcare sectors faced enormous challenges when it came to continuing operations but with “entirely different requirements.”

“Key challenges included equipping staff with technology, setting up remote work and collaboration platforms, security and access configuration and policies, training and staff communication/engagement programs,” he wrote.