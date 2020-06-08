2 min read

Corsair Components, an American-based computer peripheral manufacturer, has issued a recall for its SF series power supply unit (PSU). Known for its compact size and high efficiency, the Corsair SF series PSUs is a popular choice for small form factor PC builds.

In a forum post, Corsair said the issue affects SF series PSUs manufactured between October 2019 and March 2020 with the lot codes 194448xx to 201148xx. Units manufactured prior to October 2019 are not affected.

The batch appears to mostly affect users in Asian markets including China, Korea, and Singapore, but an Australian Reddit user also reported receiving a faulty unit.

Affected units could fail when the computer is turned on or when they’re exposed to a range of environmental conditions. Corsair said that while it only expects a small number of defects with no risk to end-user components, it still warrants a batch-wide recall.

Initial reports of the issue first surfaced in March on LinusTechTips forums when two Singaporian customers reported multiple SF PSU failures in short succession. Following their report, customers in China and Korea reported similar problems.

Corsair has provided a ticket portal for affected customers and has offered to cover the return shipping fee.

IT World Canada reached out to Computer Canada, one of the largest consumer component sellers in the country, to ask about the faulty PSU, but they were not immediately available for comment.