2 min read

Cradlepoint has announced what it calls the industry’s first enterprise-class router providing 5G connectivity for primary, failover, or SD-WAN use cases, the Cradlepoint E3000 Series 5G Enterprise Router.

“We have always done cellular technology,” said Donna Johnson, vice president of product and solution marketing. “And we’ve felt for years and continue to feel like that is a growing part of people’s enterprise networks, as well as government and public safety networks, because it really gives businesses and governments a great deal of agility.”

The E3000 series further extends the reach of the company’s second generation 5G portfolio.

“We really specialize at that intersection of SD-WAN and 5G, or 4G,” Johnson noted. “Providing our customers granular control over their application traffic across multiple links, but really specialized towards that those wireless links so that they can have all the reliability, quality and security of SD-WAN in their offices and stores, and also in their popup locations, in their vehicles, at their homes, or with their IoT devices.”

The company, which has expanded its Canadian footprint from two people 18 months ago to 14 employees in six provinces today (with an additional seven resources available from outside the country), has more than 70 active channel partners in Canada and is looking for more, according to Jason Falovo, vice president and general manager for Canada.

“A few years ago, I saw a trend towards customers looking at what they could do on wireless,” he said. “And that was with LTE. And with 5G, now, we’re finding customers are very interested in what we call exploring cutting the cord. And that’s happening here now.”

The Cradlepoint E3000 Series 5G Enterprise Router offers:

Cradlepoint NetCloud for Enterprise Branch with enterprise-class routing (BGP, EIGRP, et.), Internet protocol security (IPsec) and dynamic multipoint VPN (DMVPN) support, wireless-optimized SD-WAN, as well as Cellular Intelligence.

Wire-speed Unified Edge Security with app-level control, IPS/IDS, IP reputation, web content filtering, and micro-segmenting firewall.

Choice of any mix of 5G, high-speed fiber and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet WAN ports.

The most LTE and 5G connectivity options, including an embedded 5G modem for low/mid-band, plus a field-upgradable modem slot for a second Gigabit LTE or 5G connection (early 2022).

Exclusive Captive Modem simplifies and reduces the cost of connecting to an external W1850 or outside mounted W2005 (mid-band) or W4005 (high-band, mmWave) 5G Wideband Adapter.

Nine downstream switched Ethernet ports (4 with PoE) plus Wi-Fi 6 and optional Bluetooth 5.1.

Private cellular networking support for Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) in both 5G and LTE modes.

Subscription to NetCloud Service for Enterprise Branch provides streamlined configuration and continuous cloud, modem, and router software feature enhancements.

The devices can be ordered now and will be delivered within 30 days, the company says.