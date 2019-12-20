2 min read

Spurred by the recent cyberattack on LifeLabs, cloud backup, recovery and restore software provider, Asigra, has launched a new program to help public and non-profit organizations defend their backup repositories against cyberattacks, the company announced, Dec. 19.

“Asigra will donate the portion of the value of the software (only) part of the project in exchange for a valid tax receipt. The balance value of the project is payable to the Asigra partner who will deliver the backup service,” explained David Farajun, the chief executive officer of Asigra in an email. “The balance value of the project is payable to the Asigra partner who will deliver the backup service.”

He said Asigra’s full suite of software is included in the new program, adding it’s a unique opportunity for partners.

“All Asigra software will be delivered by Asigra channel partners only. Asigra does not deliver services nor sell software directly to end-user customers,” explained Farajun.

The growing number of cyber attacks on large enterprises is a common occurrence, many of which have started to penetrate data recovery and backup systems.

“The majority of cybersecurity analysts today agree that cyberattacks are evolving from the perspective of what they target, how they impact organizations and the changing methods of attack,” Farajun noted in a press release.

Healthcare is one of the most targeted industries for cyberattacks around the world, according to a study sponsored by Herjavec Group. As per, The Wall Street Journal, cyberattacks on hospitals and other healthcare providers have intensified so much that some of them are turning away patients. Even worse, some healthcare organizations failed to deal with the post-attack disruption to their operations and ultimately had to turn off the lights and pull the plug on their operations. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts a cumulative amount of over $65 billion being spent by the healthcare industry on cybersecurity products and services over the five year period from 2017 to 2021.