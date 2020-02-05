< 1 min read

New York-based cybersecurity firm Cynet this morning announced the launch of its MSSP global partner program.

Cynet, known for its Cynet 360 platform that focuses on autonomous breach protection, is at the centre of the new partner program.

“Cynet’s all-inclusive approach to breach protection combined with the company’s MSSP-centered channel program paves the way for compelling revenue opportunities without the need for significant investments,” said Guy Eilon, vice-president of sales for Cynet. “The launch of our enhanced channel program is an invitation to solution/service providers to join our team and support organizations that make up this growing market opportunity.”

Cynet, founded in 2015, has five Canadian partners, according to its website.

In a press release, Cynet cited Global Market Insights projections that suggested the cybersecurity industry is estimated to record a valuation of more than US$300 billion by 2024, and the surging number of cyberattacks across organizations of all sizes.

Alongside the news about the new global partner program, Help Net Security reported that Cynet had announced a special offering for Symantec customers, enabling them to seamlessly switch to Cynet 360.

A page on Cynet’s website appears to confirm this, noting any Symantec customer with a coming license renewal in 2020 can switch to Cynet now. Their Cynet license, the company says, will begin counting only from their Symantec license expiration date.