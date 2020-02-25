< 1 min read

Intel today announced that it has picked Datto’s cloud-based remote monitoring management for its latest integration for managed services providers.

The integration with Intel, according to a press release from Datto, features the Intel vPro platform with Intel Active Management Technology (Intel AMT) and Intel Endpoint Management Assistant (Intel EMA) solutions.

The integration is now available to Intel and Datto users.

“Up until now, MSPs have been unable to access devices that are offline or turned off. It is, however, critical for MSPs to have full, remote access to the devices they are responsible for maintaining. This means remote management capabilities anywhere at any time,” said Ian van Reenen, Datto’s vice-president of software engineering, RMM. “At Datto, we are continuously advancing our technology to empower our MSP partners with the innovative products required to drive their business forward.”

This is the second collaboration between Datto and Intel. In June 2019, Datto announced SIRIS 4, the next generation of Datto’s

flagship business continuity and disaster recovery appliances, which contain several advanced, high-performance, Intel processors.

Datto says that it will host a webinar with Intel March 4 to review details of the integration. More information can be found here.