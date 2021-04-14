2 min read

Dell’s consumer-focused Inspiron laptop series just got a new member: The larger, faster Inspiron 16 Plus (7610).

Device Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Processor Intel 11th Gen Core-H processors Memory Up to 32GB DDR4 3200MHz Graphics Up to an Nvidia RTX 3060 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 3072 x 1920, 16:10, 300 nits, 100 per cent sRGB coverage. Ports 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x Thunderbolt 4.0, 2x USB-A, 1x SD card reader Weight TBA Colour Mist Blue Starting price US$950, available June 3

The laptop’s display carries a 16:10 aspect ratio, meaning that there are 10 vertical pixels for every 16 horizontal pixels. This creates more vertical space and reduces scrolling when viewing documents and web pages. The downside is that there will be empty sections at the top and bottom when showing media designed for the more prevalent 16:9 aspect ratio.

Otherwise, the display boasts a reasonable brightness of 300 nits and promises full sRGB gamut coverage, as well as a 1000:1 contrast ratio.

The Inspiron 16 Plus is a high performer in Dell’s Inspiron lineup. It’s equipped with Intel’s 11th-gen Core-H processors, which boast faster clock speeds at the cost of power consumption compared to the non-H variants. The processor is flanked with up to the Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage.

To cool these components, the device uses three fans in models with the RTX 3060 and two fans for all configurations.

Battery options include a 56 Whr and a 86 Whr option. In the reviewer’s guide, Dell says that the battery can charge from 0 to 35 per cent in 20 minutes when using its ExpressCharge Boost technology.

Other features include a mechanical camera shutter, a backlit keyboard with a tactile 1.3mm key travel, an optional fingerprint reader, and a lid-open sensor that starts up the laptop when opened even when it’s off.

Additionally, Dell says it uses recycled paper to produce its packaging tray and up to 90 per cent recycled materials for other packaging components.

The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus will be available on June 3 in Mist Blue starting at US$950.