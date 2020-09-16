< 1 min read

The “uneven and frustrating” times alluded to by Dell chief executive officer Michael Dell recently continue for the tech giant.

Dell’s vice-chairman and chief operating officer Jeff Clarke told staff during a quarterly meeting Monday that it’s time to buckle up for more layoffs and that the job cuts won’t be limited to any particular team or division within Dell, Bloomberg reported. The news comes after Clarke told staff Aug. 27 during a Q2 2021 earnings call that Dell – Michael Dell that is – informed the company to anticipate challenging times during the “new normal” created by the pandemic. “This is going to be a marathon, and it’s going to be uneven and frustrating at times,” he said.

“The novelty of the new normal has worn off,” Clarke added.

The cuts also come after Dell reported a three per cent decline in sales to $22.73 billion for its second fiscal quarter, which ended July 31.

Dell has made big bets on as-a-service consumption-based models this year to try and weather the storm and is in the process of rolling out as-a-service consumption-based models for its portfolio of PCs, servers, networking, storage, end-user computing and hyperconverged infrastructure offerings.

Bloomberg says the company declined to specify the number of job reductions. Dell had 165,000 employees as of the end of January, according to Forbes.

Channel Daily News reached out to Dell to confirm if the layoffs have any impact on the Canadian market. Dell was not immediately available for comment.