Dell Technologies and Red Hat expand partnership to accelerate DevOps in multi-cloud environments

Dell today announced that it is expanding its longstanding partnership with leading open source software products provider Red Hat to simplify the deployment and management of on-premises, containerized infrastructure in multi cloud environments.

“This joint work will help simplify how organizations address the changing dynamics of enterprise IT, enabling IT teams to build applications once for on premises deployment but retain the agility to also run them wherever needed across the breadth of the open hybrid cloud,” said Ashesh Badani, senior vice president, Head of Products of Red Hat.

The new solutions include:

Dell APEX Containers for Red Hat OpenShift

This collaboration provides IT (Information Technology) organizations and their developers with a fully Dell-managed, on-premises Container-as-a-Service solution on Dell infrastructure. This means that customers can meet the needs of developers without having to build and manage their own physical infrastructure. Delivered as a subscription, the new solution also comes with an assigned APEX Customer Success Manager supporting customers throughout their APEX experience.

Dell Validated Platform for Red Hat OpenShift

Powered by Intel, this partnership streamlines and provides configurative guidance for the deployment and management of on-premises infrastructure for container orchestration, while boosting DevOps productivity. Customers can scale IT agility by quickly getting their on-premises infrastructure running while predictably operating a Red Hat OpenShift environment on Dell PowerFlex software defined infrastructure.

A new hybrid cloud solution

Dell and Red Hat are co-engineering a hybrid cloud solution that extends management of on-premises Red Hat OpenShift deployments across public clouds and the edge. This automated infrastructure will use Dell software for full stack integration of Red Hat OpenShift to deliver cloud flexibility.

Dell will also collaborate with IBM, parent organization of Red Hat, to offer customers the option of additional visibility and actionable insights across the full stack, from infrastructure through business applications. The two companies will also offer artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) and intelligent automation capabilities for their hybrid cloud solution.