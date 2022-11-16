Dell Technologies expands its HPC portfolio, highlights its quantum computing solution

Dell Technologies has announced an expansion of its high performance computing (HPC) portfolio, offering new hardware and services as well as a hybrid quantum computing solution.

The Dell Quantum Computing Solution enables organizations to take advantage of accelerated compute through quantum technology. This lets customers quickly develop algorithmic approaches to complex use cases and accelerate chemistry and materials simulation, natural language processing, and machine learning.

The quantum platform uses the Dell classic quantum simulator built on PowerEdge servers. Together with IonQ quantum technology, the solution integrates quantum computing into existing classical computational infrastructure.

Fully integrated Qiskit Dell Runtime and IonQ Aria software allow quantum workloads to run with on-premises or cloud-based quantum acceleration.

Additionally, the company announced new PowerEdge servers designed to help organizations embrace AI and HPC initiatives to generate faster, smarter outcomes.

Built in collaboration with Intel and NVIDIA, the new systems use Smart Cooling technology and enable organizations to harness AI for model training, HPC modelling and simulation, core-to-edge inferencing and data visualization.

“Dell Technologies and Intel are collaborating on innovative solutions in the HPC and AI space, bringing our various solutions, including the Max Series GPU and 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, to Dell PowerEdge servers. Together we’re working to build a more sustainable path to powering the most challenging workloads on the planet,” said Jeff McVeigh, corporate vice president, and general manager, Super Compute Group, Intel.

Servers include:

PowerEdge XE9680: Dell’s first high performance 8x GPU server leverages eight NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs or NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs, resulting in optimal performance in an air-cooled design. The server brings together two upcoming 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and eight NVIDIA GPUs, delivering ideal performance for AI workloads.

PowerEdge XE9640: This is a next-generation 2U performance optimized 4x GPU PowerEdge server, which combines Intel Xeon processors and Intel Data Center GPU Max Series. The system reduces energy cost with greater rack density.

PowerEdge XE8640: The PowerEdge XE8640 is an air-cooled 4U performance optimized 4x GPU server that features four NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and NVIDIA NVLink technology, along with two upcoming 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. It’s created to help businesses develop, train and deploy machine learning models that accelerate and automate analysis.

“As computer innovation accelerates to keep pace with demand, customers are looking to upgrade their IT environments and harness advanced computing capabilities to speed discovery and insights,” said Rajesh Pohani, vice president of portfolio and product management for PowerEdge, HPC and Core Compute at Dell Technologies. “New Dell Technologies servers and solutions give businesses of all sizes access to technologies once only accessible for the world’s largest research institutions and government agencies, allowing them to tackle HPC, ease AI adoption and propel their businesses forward.”

Dell APEX High Performance Computing allows organizations to run large scale, compute-intensive HPC workloads delivered as-a-Service with a fully managed, subscription-based experience. Customers have the option of solutions for life sciences and manufacturing workloads.

It provides customers with everything needed to run HPC workloads, including HPC cluster manager, a container orchestrator, a workload manager and underlying HPC-optimized hardware configurations.