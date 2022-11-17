SUBSCRIBE
Dell Technologies expands multicloud data protection capabilities

Ashee Pamma

Today, Texas-based Dell Technologies announced additions to Dell PowerProtect Data Manager, the company’s data protection software, as well as a new component in its APEX Data Storage Services, that seek to help protect organizations from the growing threat of cyberattacks, simplify IT operations and support Zero Trust principles.

The new offerings include:

Dell PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance

This appliance automates discovery and protection of assets and delivers VMware protection, ensuring the availability of all virtual machines (VMs) without business disruption. With Identity and Access Management, the new solution is designed to provide secure access to restricted functions while delivering easy to deploy/use software-defined data protection. Dell says that the system is efficient for small and mid-sized use cases, with support that scales from 12 to 96 terabytes of data. 

PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for Google Cloud

This new solution marks Dell’s expansion of its cyber recovery capabilities for public clouds, following integrations with Microsoft Azure and AWS. It allows customers to deploy an isolated cyber vault in Google Cloud to protect and separate data from a cyberattack. Organizations can use their Google cloud subscription to purchase PowerProtect Cyber Recovery through Google cloud Marketplace, or buy directly from Dell and its channel partners.

Dell APEX Data Storage Services-Backup target

Dell APEX Data Storage Services Backup Target seeks to streamline the process of purchasing, deploying and maintaining backup storage, while reducing the customer’s storage footprint and increasing data availability. This new offering aims to support the increased demand for as-a-Service, pay-per-use, flexible consumption model.

All announced services are globally available today, except Dell APEX Data Storage services, which will be rolled out in the first quarter of 2023 in 16 countries across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. 

Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
