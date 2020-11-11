3 min read

Dell Technologies has had a busy week, releasing new Dell EMC Ready solutions for genomics, HPC with Bright Computing Cluster Manager, and digital manufacturing on Monday. Today marks the launch of new PowerProtect solutions to protect all that data.

The company’s Global Data Protection Index Snapshot indicated that companies are managing almost 40 per cent more data than last year, noted Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager of Dell Technologies’ infrastructure solutions group.

“Data protection is not a one-size-fits-all proposition,” he said. “Dell Technologies continues to advance our target and integrated appliances portfolio and software-defined data protection offerings, helping customers manage today’s challenges while keeping an eye on what lies ahead.”

Today’s announcements included new Dell EMC PowerProtect DP series integrated appliances and PowerProtect Data Manager software upgrades and included the news that PowerProtect Cyber Recovery is the first data vaulting software endorsed by Sheltered Harbor. Sheltered Harbor is a not-for-profit, industry-led initiative dedicated to enhancing the financial sector’s stability and resiliency in the wake of increased cyber-attacks.

PowerProtect, said Rob Emsley, director of product marketing, will be the overarching family of integrated and target data protection. The integrated solutions dubbed the DP series and the target series known as the DD series. The solutions will be available in both physical and virtual formats, with the DD series deployable in the cloud. He noted that currently, the integrated appliance part of the market is growing at roughly twice the rate of the target appliance offerings.

Both versions are available for purchase or in a pay per use model. With the help of Dell’s global services organization, both versions are also offered as a complete managed data protection service on a one, three, or five-year contract.

The new appliances will offer faster backup and recovery, hardware-assisted compression that will gain up to 30 per cent higher logical capacity, and higher deduplication rates. All support cloud disaster recovery.

As announced at VMworld, PowerProtect Data Manager includes vSphere integration and supports (in preview) the VMware Tanzu portfolio, building on last year’s introduction of Kubernetes support (general availability will be in the first half of 2021). It will continue to evolve on a quarterly basis; the current release adds support for Azure AKS and AWS EKS.

These announcements also expand the scope for partners, Emsley observed.

“From a data protection perspective, our partners have been a critical route to market for us,” he said. “There are many, many customers that have the previous generations of appliances deployed. So that is an opportunity for a tech refresh. Certainly, customers that have appliances that are over three years, some, over five years of age – those are customers that will look for opportunities for a tech refresh.

“It is certainly the cyber recovery opportunity that is a net new add on to many customer environments,” he went on. “And certainly when they do a tech refresh of their appliances, that’s a very good time to consider implementing a cyber recovery vault, so we’ve definitely been seeing our partners react very well to these new appliance solutions.”

*Correction: A previous version of this story indicated that PowerProtect solutions were released Monday. They were in fact launched Nov. 11. Channel Daily News apologizes for the error.