2 min read

Chief executive officer Michael Dell announced during his keynote at the Dell Technologies World 2022 event in Las Vegas that the company’s next phase will focus on “new developers.”

“The epicenter of focus for many customers is changing from infrastructure to developers. And we’re embracing developers by making all of our solutions API-driven, and developer ready,” Dell said.

Dell Technologies, a US$101 billion tech giant, is reportedly making massive investments to make its products and services more developer-friendly, with efforts encompassing a wide range of infrastructure portfolios including servers, storage, data protection, and hyper-convergent infrastructure.

“We’re embracing high levels of automation, making our infrastructure programmable to fully support containers and modern applications with developer requirements like Kubernetes, Tanzu, and OpenShift,” said Dell. “Containerized apps are really transforming IT and modern applications. We are partnering closely with VMware to deploy Tanzu to transform how you build, deliver, manage, and securely run your applications with consistent operations across private, public and edge locations.”

Experts and analysts, including Sonia St. Charles, CEO of Dell partner Davenport Group, said Michael Dell’s shift to make Dell Technologies a more developer-focused company is a “smart play.”

“We see that all of our customers want to progress and move further along as much as their budget, or whatever the constraints are, with newer technologies, and everything needs to be connected,” she said.

Project Alpine

A key Dell project for developers is Project Alpine, which aims to provide data mobility and consistent operations across operations and public cloud environments. Dell claimed that this will allow users to deploy or simply consume Dell storage software and services that offer efficiency and protection in the public cloud, based on industry-leading enterprise storage.

The company said that through Project Alpine, developers will be able to write applications once, and deploy them wherever they are needed to provide a unified cloud native experience across multiple public clouds.

Project Alpine is still in preview mode and Dell has not yet announced when it will be widely available.

PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS.

Dell also launched PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS. This new Dell AWS offering enables developers to perform adaptive analysis, scanning metadata and complete files as well as machine learning and forensic tools, to detect, diagnose and accelerate data recovery. The company claims that this latest innovation will also allow developers to monitor files and databases and determine if a cyberattack has occurred, and allow them to identify the last known undamaged copy of data to speed up secure recovery.

Dell has weathered stiff competition in the market for commercialized personal computers, and remains one of the brands that has remained prolific, along with HP and Lenovo. Sixty-four per cent of the company’s revenue in fiscal 2022 will come from personal computers and related businesses.