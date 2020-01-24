2 min read

Dell’s 27-inch UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor monitor (UP2720Q) landed in Canada on Jan. 15, 2020.

Designed for professional photo and video editing, the Dell UltraSharp 27 4K supports 100 per cent of Adobe RGB, 98 per cent DCI-P3, and 80 per cent of BT2020. While the sRGB colour space is sufficient for web images, photographers and videographers have specific colour needs that are only available in wider colour gamuts. Furthermore, many high-end smartphones today also support these colour gamuts, so even web content creators can benefit from working with a more diverse colour selection.

To maintain the display’s colour accuracy over time, the UP2720Q has a colorimeter built into its bottom bezel. In a nutshell, a colorimeter corrects a display’s colour accuracy by comparing the display’s output against a known reference. At the size of a small USB thumb drive, the colorimeter swings out when it’s activated and is compatible with CalMAN colour calibration software.

Dell advertised the UP2720Q to boast high contrast ratio and low dark luminance but did not state that the display is HDR certified.

Up to two UP2720Q displays can be daisy-chained using a single Thunderbolt 3 cable while supplying up to 90W of power for laptops. The monitor also offers picture-in-picture (PiP) mode so it can display media in different colour spaces from different sources on the same monitor.

The Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor monitor is available now for CA$2,600.