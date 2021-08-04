2 min read

Global cybersecurity solutions integrator firm Optiv Security launched its managed extended detection and response (MXDR) offering at Black Hat USA 2021 on August 3.

A managed cloud-based automated threat detection and response service, MXDR ingests data across various layers of technologies to correlate, normalize, enrich, and enable automated responses to malicious activity in real-time. It extends across tech stacks to help customers disclose hidden threats.

Optiv named cloud-native logging and security analytics platform firm Devo as a foundational partner in Optiv MXDR. Devo will deliver scalable analytics via its platform, enabling full visibility across cloud and on-premises environments for Optiv customers. Devo says its technology will help Optiv’s MXDR solutions pull together a vast amount of data from a wide variety of sources so security operations centre (SOC) teams can analyze it, detect threats, and respond to them in real-time.

“Security teams are eager to learn more about XDR as they look to consolidate their security stack for greater efficiency and accuracy in threat detection and response,” said Ted Julian, senior vice-president of product at Devo, in a press release. “Two constraints have always stood in their way: lack of real-time access to historical data, and the inability to collect and analyze the massive data volumes associated with modern operational environments. Devo eliminates these concerns and is uniquely qualified to power solutions like Optiv’s MXDR.”

By automating incident investigation with actionable insights, Optiv says MXDR, along with Devo’s platform, will enable organizations to detect threats faster and prioritize which threats to mitigate first, thereby reducing the attack surface.