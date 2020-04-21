2 min read

D&H Canada is rolling out new credit options in coordination with finance partners to provide some support for qualified D&H partners during the COVID-19 crisis, the distributor recently announced.

By extending deadlines and terms up to 90 days, D&H says it hopes to give partners added purchasing power to accommodate the rapidly escalating technology needs of customers.

“D&H has offered extended terms to resellers with open credit accounts directly through the distributor, upon request and on a case-by-case basis, since the COVID-19 crisis began,” the company noted in an April 16 press release. “Each account has been evaluated according to individual need and urgency, offering increased flexibility to partners during this unique period.”

According to D&H, DLL, a global vendor finance copy, alongside a second unnamed D&H finance partner is offering 60-day terms for all orders placed through D&H Canada until the end of June.

D&H’s other new credit option include:

Lenovo’s 60-day program has been extended to a 90-day term through the end of June. Partners can take advantage of this offer channel-wide.

HPE Financial Services offers:

$2B in financing and new programs to help partners weather COVID-19, including

– Payment deferral or payment relief programs

– Generated cash from existing assets

– Extended deployment terms

$2B in financing and new programs to help partners weather COVID-19, including – Payment deferral or payment relief programs – Generated cash from existing assets – Extended deployment terms HP Financial Services offers two deferred payment options, 90 days or until 2021, 12-month rental.

Also:

Local restrictions making things tricky for distributors as COVID-19 pandemic continues

MSPs on Reddit reference panicked clients and remote work issues as COVID-19 concerns rise

Suddenly working from home and need a solution that works? Here are some options

“We want to acknowledge DLL, in addition to our other finance partners, for joining us in the effort to deliver more flexibility and support to D&H Canada’s community of resellers, so they can continue to supply the marketplace with the technology it needs during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Tom Guagliardi, D&H’s vice president, sales and vendor management, Canada. “Our customized credit offerings are designed to meet the needs of individual solution providers, as opposed to a ‘one size fits all’ strategy. We’re dedicated to helping our partners support Canada’s schools, hospitals, and provisional governments through the deployment of secure and powerful solutions.”

In a previous interview with Channel Daily News, Tim Billing, senior vice-president of vendor management and purchasing, said the past couple of months have been a challenge for the distributor as well.

“We’ve been kind of living under a fairly challenging supply environment for a couple of months,” Billing said without getting into specifics. “We are foreseeing forecasting some improvements to the supply chain as many of the factories in China have started to improve capacity again.”