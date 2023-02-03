D&H Canada reports growth last year in the double digits

D&H Canada, a provider of SMB, mid-market, and consumer technologies to the channel, said yesterday it has “kicked-off 2023 building on double-digit year-over-year (YOY) growth of between 20 and 40 per cent in key focus areas.”

A key move for the distributor occurred in May, with the launch of its Modern Solutions business unit that it said at the time was designed to help channel partners enhance their offerings in technology categories ranging from infrastructure and collaboration to security.

“Sales of transformative Modern Solutions in areas like cloud and collaboration grew 10-fold over 2022, with much of that attributable to a ramp-up of a professional services offering, and the addition of the Microsoft CSP (Cloud Solution Provider) program,” the company said in a release. “This shift continues to address technology consumption models like cloud and XaaS (anything-as-a-service).”

In addition, the company’s commercial business overall grew by close to 20 per cent year-over-year, with double-digit growth across a range of large-scale, mid-market, and SMB partners.

Key highlights for the year included:

The opening of a new distribution centre in the Vancouver area in September.

An increase in personnel: The company recently added 13 new channel personnel, including eight in-field salespeople, seven of whom have direct experience with channel distribution companies. The move doubled the size of its in-field sales team, both in a sales capacity and to address specific technical areas like HPE, Cisco, Microsoft Cloud, and hardware offerings.

Ramp-up in collaboration and videoconferencing projects, which included the ability to conduct on-site assessments to help “partners learn how to best utilize their end-customers’ technology to accommodate new hybrid collaborative workspaces. This resulted in increases across these categories of nearly 40 per cent over the calendar year.”

This year, D&H Canada said it plans to move its warehousing and corporate operations in the fall, to a new 253,331 sq. ft. distribution centre in Mississauga which is now under construction.

“We closed-out an exciting and successful year at D&H Canada in 2022,” said Michelle Biase, its general manger. “It created a foundation to extend that momentum through 2023, developing new services and identifying greater opportunities for channel partners.”