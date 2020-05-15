2 min read

D&H’s Roy Rivers is retiring this summer.

The distributor’s vice-president of field sales will officially hang up his 40-year-old career July 31, according to May 14 press release.

“It’s been an honor to be part of the dedicated team at D&H Canada,” noted Rivers in a statement. “I hold this organization in high esteem and have been proud to lead dynamic efforts to engage the ever-growing geography of D&H partners, expanding our value proposition to underserved areas. I’m confident D&H Canada will continue its commitment to helping more partners increase their profitability and navigate this complex new marketplace.”

D&H also says Tom Guagliardi, D&H’s vice-president of sales and vendor management for Canada, will continue as the lead executive at D&H Canada. Guagliardi, who will work alongside senior vice president of vendor management and purchasing Tim Billing, was appointed to the role earlier this year.

“Roy Rivers has been a strong and proactive leader during his time at D&H, proving his merit and establishing major inroads for the company,” said Guagliardi. “Our partners have benefitted greatly from his dedication to proliferating D&H’s high-touch service model throughout Canada, contributing to our successful growth trajectory. We wish him the best as he heads into this latest chapter of his professional and personal journey.”

Rivers joined D&H Canada in 2017 as director of sales and advanced solutions, managing its vendor relationships as well as VAR sales. He led the company’s addition of HPE’s and Aruba’s solutions, the HPE Hero (Heighter and Elevate Revenue Opportunity) program, Cisco’s Meraki line of wireless solutions, in addition to launching the accompanying Driven for Cisco Meraki reseller program.