< 1 min read

Cybersecurity solutions provider Digital Defense is launching a new partner program for managed services providers.

The firm’s Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner program offers some of the goodies one expects from a new program: flexible billing cycles, new tiers with unique benefits, and just a generally easier path for partners to add new skills. Digital Defense says 2020 has reinforced the fact that managed cybersecurity will continue to explode and cited a figure from the Australian Cyber Security Growth Network that suggests 77 per cent of cybersecurity spending is expected to be for externally managed security services, and purchasing decisions won’t be based on brand loyalty, but business models instead.

“Most businesses are reevaluating what they pay for and why they pay for it with renewed vigour,” said Joe LeBlanc, vice-president of channel sales for Digital Defense, in a press release. “MSPs must be able to clearly and easily demonstrate the tremendous value they provide to each and every client relationship. Our solutions are created with that in mind.”

Bob Layton, chief revenue officer for Digital Defense, concurred and said the new program helps partners demonstrate value for the customer.

“This year has drastically reshaped how clients do business. Digital Defense is raising the operational maturity level of our partners to meet new market dynamics and deliver clear proof of value to their clients,” Layton said.

Digital Defense’s cloud-native SaaS platform, Frontline.Cloud, remains its go-to solution for SaaS vulnerability and threat management solutions and services. But now partners can also do procurement directly or through cloud marketplaces including AWS, Azure, Oracle and Google.