Data loss prevention firm Digital Guardian says it’s deepening its relationship with Amazon Web Services.

Digital Guardian has announced the general availability of their integration with Amazon Macie, a fully managed data security and data privacy service that uses machine learning and pattern matching to discover and provide more protection for customers’ sensitive data in AWS.

“Providing a seamless integration with Amazon Macie was a top product priority at Digital Guardian,” said Mordecai Rosen, chief executive officer at Digital Guardian, in a Feb. 24 news release. “We believe federation is critical to enterprise data protection programs providing the ability to see and manage sensitive data no matter where it resides. Amazon Macie is an effective service for identifying and securing sensitive data in Amazon S3, and with Digital Guardian’s integration we can offer our shared customers unified data visibility and protection from a single pane of glass.”

Dan Plastina, vice-president for external security services at AWS, wasn’t shy about admitting the added visibility into AWS environments is crucial to “inform policies” and ultimately better protect customer data.

“We are pleased Digital Guardian is now integrated with Amazon Macie, as this allows our shared customers to benefit from unified visibility of sensitive data stored in Amazon S3 buckets, on local network shares, and on endpoint devices,” he said.