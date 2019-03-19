< 1 min read

The r/MSP community is inching towards the 100,000-member milestone. This week, there were some interesting conversations rising to the top of the subreddit.

The unsung heroes of the past year have been putting out fires all over the place but what happens when they need to put one out internally? Answers to this question cite treating themselves as “a customer,” generating tickets if problems arise and working through a queue. Others pointed out how once you get to a certain size, dedicated IT teams and sometimes additional outside help is needed.

One of the most frustrating parts of an IT admin’s job is receiving panicked calls about locked Outlook accounts because users failed to enroll in the MFA program that you kindly reminded everyone about weeks ago – multiple times. This question

The mass-exploitation of on-prem Exchange servers created shockwaves across the world. In addition to the chatter and additional resources provided through the subreddit post, you can check out some of our recent coverage about the ongoing saga below:

Microsoft urges admins to patch on-prem Exchange Server installations immediately

Exchange Server vulnerabilities being exploited with ransomware, says Microsoft

Microsoft investigates possible leak by security partner that enabled hackers to exploit Exchange