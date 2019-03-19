< 1 min read

Power management company Eaton says its edge computing and distributed IT product portfolio is getting a boost after agreeing to acquire Tripp Lite, a supplier of power quality items like surge protectors and data centre enclosures.

It’s also willing to pay $1.65 billion for the enhanced portfolio. The acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in mid-2021.

“The acquisition of Tripp Lite will enhance the breadth of our edge computing and distributed IT product portfolio and expand our single-phase UPS business,” said Uday Yadav, president and chief operating officer, Electrical Sector, Eaton, in a Jan. 29 news release. “We look forward to welcoming Tripp Lite to the Eaton family.”