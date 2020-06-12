< 1 min read

The Canadian IT channel community has rallied together in recent weeks to support other partners and their customers during the novel coronavirus pandemic, with the latest relief effort coming from Eaton Industries.

The power management company recently announced the rollout of four new campaigns to help partners address what is still their number one concern, according to Jodi Bonham, the company’s channel manager: Paying the bills and retaining employees.

Also:

“We think these programs can really help partners elevate their bottom line when dealing with us as a strategic partner,” Bonham told Channel Daily News, adding “we’re just trying to make their lives a little easier.”

The four programs called the “Fantabulous 4” focus on free software, extended terms, bigger discounts, and marketing development funds.

Through November 1, 2020, Eaton is offering Intelligent Power Manager Gold and Visual Power Manager Essential to enable robust remote monitoring.

Eaton’s extended terms include 90 day extended terms for resellers who buy through TD, Synnex or Ingram from June 15 to December 31, 2020, and receive interest-free 90-day payment terms through DLL. The company’s Deal Registration Program is also getting a boost with enhanced discounts, and

Eaton’s PowerAdvantage Market Development Fund (MDF) program provides Authorized and Certified partners with funds to be used on approved marketing activities.