There's only a couple of days left to register for the Top 100 Solution providers gala. If you haven't registered already, here are seven reasons you should.

Even virtually this is one of the largest gatherings of channel leaders in the country… and it’s the first time solution providers from all across Canada have the opportunity to gather together to celebrate the release of the Top 100 rankings. The unique event platform, CDN-TV, allows you to watch not only the show, but to watch related videos, download content and visit sponsor breakout rooms. You don’t need to put on a tie or a glittery dress. How may galas have you been able to attend in your bathrobe or with a dog on your lap? Cautionary note: We will be asking the audience to post selfies at #CDNTop100, so please remember to tighten your bathrobe belt. We have a great panel discussion featuring former winners sharing their thoughts on how they see the channel changing. Bill Steed, Ingram Micro’s Vice President Sales and Business Operations, moderates a feisty panel discussion involving of Correen Bouchard, founder, PureLogic IT Solutions, Kyle Bassett, founding partner Arctiq, Mat Burke, Chief Growth Officer, SoftLanding, and Solution Stack founder and sales director Sina Ghafari. Thank’s to Samsung, there will be no need for anyone to go hungry. At the virtual snack bar, you can download a food card or make a donation to Food Banks Canada and their COVID-19 relief effort. Attendees have the first opportunity to download the 2020 Benchmark Report, CDW’s annual snapshot of the channel. IDC’s VP Channels and Alliances Steve White will highlight some of the findings during a short interview with Editorial Director Alex Coop. There are three great breakout rooms to visit. Before the show, take in a discussion at the Jabra breakout room on Working Anywhere. At the mid-gala break check out the Ingram Micro’s breakout room for a meet and greet. After the show, check-in with VMware in their breakout room. You are going to hear from great channel voices including Bill Brandel, Bill Steed and Anthony Karim, Ingram Micro, Sean Forkan and Tara Fine from VMware, Luc Villeneuve and Kam Sabouri, from Benchmark, John Cammalleri from HP, Andre Valiquette, Dell EMC, Fawn Annan, ITWC and many more….

This is a registration-only event. You cannot attend if you do not register.

