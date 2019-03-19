< 1 min read

Equinix recently announced that Equinix Metal is now available in 18 cities globally, including Toronto, and that the service is getting a new managed appliance capability with the help of Dell Technologies and Pure Storage on Equinix Metal.

Last week’s news that the automated bare-metal service is coming to Toronto arrives after Bell Canada Enterprises (BCE) sold 25 data centres for CA$1.04 billion to the data centre company last June, signalling Equinix’s intentions to bet big on the Canadian market. Whether it’s born in the cloud customers that are, for example, building services on the edge, or larger enterprises seeking some predictability while spinning up workloads across its global business, the company is confident Equinix Metal has a place in Canada.

“We think it’s a logical investment to bet big on the 10th largest economy in the world,” Equinix Canada Managing Director Andrew Eppich said during a virtual event in December 2020. Canada boasts very affordable electricity in certain provinces and, combined with a generally colder climate, spells out some easy benefits for Equinix, he added.

The first two vendors collaborating with Equinix on the new managed appliance-as-a-service are Dell Technologies to offer Dell Bare Metal as a Service, and Pure Storage on Equinix Metal. Equinix says it intends to “launch a series of these solutions that are non-exclusive” and can combine multiple providers in each solution category.

Other important updates to Equinix Metal include new native integrations from software vendors to support hybrid multi-cloud infrastructures, including Mirantis Container Cloud, which delivers as-a-service containers and infrastructure using Kubernetes or OpenStack, and the Cohesity Helios multi-cloud data platform.