Ericsson and Apple end dispute, sign global patent license agreement

The ongoing and lengthy legal battle between Ericsson and Apple Inc. is over as a result of a multi-year, global patent license agreement between the two companies announced today.

The two companies said in a statement that “the agreement includes a cross-license relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights. Furthermore, Ericsson and Apple have mutually agreed to strengthen their technology and business collaboration, including in technology, interoperability and standards development.

“This settlement ends the lawsuits filed by both companies in several countries, including in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Texas, as well as the complaints filed before the United States International Trade Commission (USITC).”

In a release, Ericsson said its intellectual property rights (IPR) licensing revenues “continue to be affected by several factors, including expired patent license agreements pending renewal, the technology shift from 4G to 5G, and possible currency effects and geopolitical impact going forward.

“Including effects of the agreement with Apple covering sales from January 15, 2022, and including ongoing IPR business with all other licensees, Ericsson estimates the fourth quarter 2022 IPR licensing revenues will be Swedish Krona 5.5 – 6.0 billion.”

Christina Petersson, chief intellectual property officer at Ericsson, said she is “pleased to settle the litigations with Apple with this agreement, which is of strategic importance to our 5G licensing program. This will allow both companies to continue to focus on bringing the best technology to the global market.”