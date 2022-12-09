SUBSCRIBE
2
0
Channel StrategyCommunications & TelecomCompaniesEmerging Tech

Ericsson and Apple end dispute, sign global patent license agreement

Paul Barker
Image credit: Getty Images

The ongoing and lengthy legal battle between Ericsson and Apple Inc. is over as a result of a multi-year, global patent license agreement between the two companies announced today.

The two companies said in a statement that “the agreement includes a cross-license relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights. Furthermore, Ericsson and Apple have mutually agreed to strengthen their technology and business collaboration, including in technology, interoperability and standards development.

“This settlement ends the lawsuits filed by both companies in several countries, including in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of Texas, as well as the complaints filed before the United States International Trade Commission (USITC).”

In a release, Ericsson said its intellectual property rights (IPR) licensing revenues “continue to be affected by several factors, including expired patent license agreements pending renewal, the technology shift from 4G to 5G, and possible currency effects and geopolitical impact going forward.

“Including effects of the agreement with Apple covering sales from January 15, 2022, and including ongoing IPR business with all other licensees, Ericsson estimates the fourth quarter 2022 IPR licensing revenues will be Swedish Krona 5.5 – 6.0 billion.”

Christina Petersson, chief intellectual property officer at Ericsson, said she is “pleased to settle the litigations with Apple with this agreement, which is of strategic importance to our 5G licensing program. This will allow both companies to continue to focus on bringing the best technology to the global market.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Paul Barker
Paul Barker
Paul Barker is the founder of PBC Communications, an independent writing firm that specializes in freelance journalism. He has extensive experience as a reporter, feature writer and editor and has been covering technology-related issues for more than 30 years.
Previous article
AWS’ Borno says teamwork key to creating sound partnership strategy

Related Tech News

More from Paul Barker

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

.

Latest news

Popular this week

ITWC network