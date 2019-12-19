< 1 min read

Managed detection and response firm eSentire has announced a partnership with Crowdstrike to complement one another’s security solutions.

The partnership, announced on Dec. 19, will see eSentire integrate CrowdStrike’s Falcon Insight endpoint detection and response platform, Falcon Prevent anti-virus, and Falcon OverWatch human threat detection engine into its managed threat detection and response (MDR) suite.

Based in Waterloo, Ont., eSentire offers MDR for organizations that don’t have the resources and time to manage their own security. Cost-savings aside, MDRs provide the organization with on-demand access to security experts. They usually employ multiple layers of detection systems including signature-based and behaviour-based detection tools. And while it uses AI and automation tools, it also employs human analysis to better filter false negatives and positives.

MDRs are often conflated with managed security service providers (MSSP). On a surface level, they share the common goal of threat detection and prevention, but managed security services also handle aspects like security compliance. Conversely, MDRs often boast significantly more robust detection techniques that extend beyond the capabilities of traditional MSSPs. With that said, the distinction between the two services is becoming increasingly blurred as both are beginning to offer overlapping services.

Crowdstrike is a managed service provider for security solutions. It offers a suite of endpoint threat detection tools under its Falcon brand. Its key services include Falcon OverWatch threat hunting, Falcon Prevent antivirus, and Falcon Insight threat detection and response.

According to the company’s website, Falcon OverWatch alone prevents 15,000 breaches a year.

eSentire offers asset protection for endpoint activities, network functions, and data sources. Its deployment capability includes on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments.

In January 2019, eSentire integrated Carbon Black’s CB Defense endpoint threat prevention solution into its services.