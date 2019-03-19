< 1 min read

This morning, Canadian-owned cloud and carrier-neutral data centre provider eStruxture announced that it’s acquiring Aptum Technologies‘ eight Canadian data centres and all customers and employees associated with its colocation business.

Todd Coleman, president and chief executive officer of eStruxture, noted in a March 30 press release that the acquisition will add over 200 new network providers to eStruxture’s ecosystem including access to the Toronto Internet Exchange (TorIX) and the Vancouver Internet Exchange (VANIX). The hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider will remain one of the eStruxture’s largest customers in Canada.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This acquisition allows us to significantly scale our platform, further expand our reach and customer base in the Vancouver and Montreal areas, and enter the Toronto market in a meaningful way. eStruxture is proud of its Canadian roots and is committed to continuing to invest in our economy, create more jobs for Canadians, and offer a data center platform that is ideal for companies that want to grow or establish their footprint in Canada,” Coleman said in the release.

With the addition of the new facilities (five in Toronto, two in Montreal and one in Vancouver), eStruxture will operate a total of 14 facilities across Canada, increasing its total footprint to over 600,000 square feet of combined data centre space and a total IT capacity of 100 megawatts.

eStruxture’s existing portfolio includes six data centres in Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary. The newly acquired data centres offer both central and edge locations and are scalable.