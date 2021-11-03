2 min read

Montreal-based cloud and carrier-neutral datacentre provider eStruxture today announced its plans to launch a second datacentre in Calgary in the second half of 2022, as the demand for high-capacity facilities increases in the Canadian market.

Located north of the city, the CAL-2 facility will be the largest Tier III designed (three initial data halls) datacentre in the Calgary area. It will bring hyperscale capacity to the market, with approximately 30MW of power and nearly 93,000 square feet of space, a spokesperson for eStruxture told Channel Daily News.

“We entered the Calgary market three years ago on the belief that the economy would rebound, and the market would develop into a key Canadian datacenter market through growth and demand from both existing industries and new industries establishing their datacenter footprint here. We have experienced this growth first-hand, filling out our capacity at CAL-1, our first facility in Calgary. At eStruxture, we are confident that Calgary is becoming one of Canada’s critical datacenter hubs,” Todd Coleman, president and chief executive officer of eStruxture, noted in a Nov. 3 press release. “We are very proud to be building a Canadian colocation powerhouse, and are committed to investing in the Canadian economy, creating more jobs, and providing the very best service to our customers, including large-scale companies.”

With inter-site connectivity between eStruxture’s CAL-1 and CAL-2 facilities and 23 km distance between the sites, the company says CAL-2 is ideally positioned to provide redundancy and offer diverse power grid capability for its customers. The facility allows the company to power its datacentres more sustainably by using the same water-less, free-cooling system that is also present in its MTL-2 facility in Montreal.

Over 1500 customers depend on eStruxture’s infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. The company offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to businesses of all sizes. It currently operates 15 facilities located in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal.