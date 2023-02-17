SUBSCRIBE
7
0
Security

FBI detects, contains cyber attack on New York office: News reports

Howard Solomon

The FBI has contained an attack on its IT systems, CNN reported today.

The U.S. federal law enforcement agency told the news organization that the incident involved an FBI computer system used in investigations of images of child sexual exploitation.

Two sources told CNN that the attack involved the FBI New York Field Office – one of the bureau’s biggest offices. The origin of the hacking incident is still being investigated, according to one source.

As Tech Crunch noted, this isn’t the first time the FBI has been compromised. In November 2021, a threat actor compromised the FBI’s external email system to send thousands of spam emails warning of a fake cyberattack to hundreds of thousands of organizations.

The FBI is one of the country’s lead agencies — along with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) — for going after threat agents. In January the FBI revealed its staff penetrated the Hive ransomware gang’s computer network last summer, captured its decryption keys and offered them to victims worldwide to decrypt their scrambled data.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Hackers using new Havoc open source C2 framework: Report

Related Tech News

More from Howard Solomon

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Record $117M funding for Scale AI supporting 15 AI projects

Artificial Intelligence
Montreal-based Scale AI announced recently that it has completed...

Channel Bytes February 17, 2023 – Proofpoint launches simplified partner program; Exchange Server 2013 support ending; SASE market to hit US$60 billion by 2027;...

Channel Strategy
Staying informed is a constant challenge. There's so much...

Rogers-Shaw merger deadline extended again

Communications & Telecom
The deadline to complete Rogers’ C$26 billion takeover of...

Popular this week

Hashtag Trending Feb. 17- ChatGPT vs Google, right to repair hits farming equipment and costly domain names with poor returns

Podcasts Jim Love -
ChatGPT wins the first round as most trusted AI...

IntegrityCounts: Finding fraud and waste all via the cloud

Cloud Paul Barker -
The term whistleblower, in the context of someone doing...

Hackers using new Havoc open source C2 framework: Report

Security Howard Solomon -
Threat actors have been using commercial command and control...

ITWC network