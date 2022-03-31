2 min read

Keepit, a Denmark-based cloud backup and recovery company, and an independent, vendor-neutral cloud dedicated to SaaS data protection with a blockchain-verified solution, yesterday announced the opening of its first two datacentres in Canada.

Both the datacentres are located in the Toronto area, Keepit told IT World Canada. The company has partnered with the green-by-design digital infrastructure company Equinix to run the datacentres, which will enable it to provide a data storage solution that follows Canadian laws and regulations for businesses operating inside and outside of Canada.

The company started its operations in Canada in the summer of 2021. It has since been operating with a partner-first channel strategy, and through its partners, such as Xentegra and Zerto, has built an extensive customer base in a wide range of industries, particularly in health, finance, manufacturing, education, and energy & utilities, Chris Braden, vice-president Sales and Channels for the Americas, Keepit, told the publication.

With this expansion in Canada, Keepit says it aims to provide faster, more secure, and more efficient service to its expanding Canadian customer base. Additionally, the company says it will greatly increase its ability to offer low-latency data back-up and recovery services across multiple platforms such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Salesforce.

“Our superior datacenter strategy is what allows Keepit’s customers to instantly recover and restore lost or compromised data,” said Keepit chief technical officer Jakob Østergaard. “Equinix datacenters are recognized globally for exceptional levels of security. And since each location has full copies of user data, with two mirrored physical locations, our clients can rest assured that their data will always be available to them, regardless of their Software-as-A Service (SaaS) vendor’s status. Keepit can confidently guarantee that our infrastructure ensures all customers’ data will remain in situ, with no middleware transmissions outside regions. We are proud to be the first and only vendor that can make that claim.”

Keepit’s infrastructure is architected around multiple separate, mirrored datacentres in each region, with each centre operating in active-active mode, so data is continually replicated between the two centres. In the event of a single system failure, or even the unlikely event of the loss of a full datacentre, the platform’s operations will remain unaffected and its clients’ data will remain reachable and available to be restored, the company explained.

Keepit’s new datacentre investment aligns with the proliferation of the Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and recovery sector, which has largely been fueled by the exponential uptick in data volumes that resulted from the increased adoption of connected technologies and from drives toward digital transformation.