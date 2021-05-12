< 1 min read

Salesforce platinum partner OSF Digital this morning announced it has received $43 million in new funding.

The Quebec-based consulting firm said the new funding is led by existing investor Delta-v Captial with participation from Salesforce Ventures and personal investments from OSF Digital Board Chairman David Northington, board director Jeff Rich and board advisor Gary DiOrio.

OSF Digital has been on an upward trajectory for the past couple of years, earning Salesforce’s Bolty Award for Best Digital Experience and the Partner Innovation Award in 2019, and according to a May 12 news release, the funding will be used to support the company’s “acquisition roadmap” which is welcoming new companies in 2021 with the right services and solutions that are “valuable to customers.” OSF Digital has been a Salesforce partner for more than 10 years.

“Since 2019, OSF Digital has continued to strengthen its Salesforce Commerce Cloud expertise. This new round will support OSF’s planned acquisitions to expand its delivery capabilities across new geographies and products. Further, this additional capital will help OSF accelerate investments in technology innovation and top global talent,” said Rand Lewis, managing partner and co-founder of Delta-v Capital.

OSF Digital’s chief executive officer teased more news to come.

“With this investment, we will be able to accelerate our growth and expertise through our vigorous M&A strategy, with exciting company news to be announced in the coming months,” he said.