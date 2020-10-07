2 min read

Google says it’s turning G Suite into a more integrated experience across its various communication and collaboration tools and rebranding it to Google Workplace for a more accurate representation of the product.

Similar to G Suite, Google Workspace plans to provide a custom email for business and includes collaboration tools including Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Forms, Chat, Meet, and Sites among others.

The new features include tailored offerings for smaller businesses such as collaboration and productivity tools, security protections, and administrative controls. The company says these offerings have been introduced to make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to get started with Google Workspace.

Google has also introduced a set of offerings for larger businesses that come with additional productivity features, enterprise-grade administrative controls, and security and compliance capabilities, available at both the team and organization level.

Existing G Suite Basic, Business, or Enterprise customers will receive an email into the primary administrator in their domain, by Oct. 16, outlining the specific impact to their organization and who to contact for more info. They will be given the time and support needed to transition to one of these new offerings, the company noted on its website.

G Suite Essentials has now been rebranded to Google Workspace Essentials. There are no additional changes to Essentials at this time.

A company with under 300 employees can get started online today while businesses with over 300 employees can contact sales to learn more about the enterprise plans offered by Google Workspace.

In addition, the company will also be introducing Workspace to its education as well as nonprofit customers in the coming months. Education customers can continue to access Google’s tools via G Suite for Education, including Classroom, Assignments, Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet. G Suite for Nonprofits will continue to be available to eligible organizations through the Google for Nonprofits program, says the company.

All plans under Google Workspace feature a free 14-day trial.