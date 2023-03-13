SUBSCRIBE
Government of Canada invests $13 million to bring high-speed internet in 6,400 homes in Eastern Ontario

Ashee Pamma

Today, the governments of Canada and Ontario announced a joint investment of C$13 million to bring high-speed internet access to 6,400 homes in Eastern Ontario.

The announcement was made in Dunrobin, Ontario by Jenna Sudds, parliamentary secretary to the minister for women and gender equality and youth and member of parliament for Kanata–Carleton, on behalf of Gudie Hutchings, minister of rural economic development.

“Access to high-speed internet will create jobs, improve health and safety for all, and help bridge the rural-urban divide,” stated Sudds. “Our government is working hard to ensure that everyone, no matter where you live, can take part and thrive in a digital world, which is why we are working to connect every community in Ontario to high-speed internet by the end of 2025.”

The communities benefiting from this investment include Arnprior, Braeside, Burnstown, Carp, Constance Bay, Dunrobin, Fitzroy Harbour, Glasgow Station, Kinburn, Marathon Village and White Lake.

Bell will be responsible for delivering these large-scale, fibre-based projects.

Today’s investment is part of the Canada-Ontario broadband partnership, announced in 2021, to bring high-speed internet access to 280,000 homes in Ontario, through a historic joint investment commitment of C$2.1 billion.

The government of Canada also committed to provide high-speed internet access to 98 per cent of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100 per cent access by 2030.

As of today, 93.5 per cent of Canadian households have access to high-speed internet or are targeted to receive access through existing program commitments.

Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism.
Previous article
Canada’s allies buy more Canadian cybersecurity products than Ottawa does, parliament told

