SUBSCRIBE
11
0
Security

Hackers using new Havoc open source C2 framework: Report

Howard Solomon
warning symbol
Source: WhataWin | Getty Images

Threat actors have been using commercial command and control frameworks — or illegal copies of them — like Cobalt Strike, Sliver, Metasploit and others, for years to further their attacks.

A new open-source framework named Havoc — created to help penetration testers — is now being exploited by at least one hacker, according to researchers at Zscaler, who have seen it targeting an unnamed government organization.

The tools in Havoc, which allow a user to communicate with a command and control server, are ideal for an attacker.

“While C2 [command and control] frameworks are prolific,” the researchers said this week, “the open-source Havoc framework is an advanced post-exploitation command and control framework capable of bypassing the most current and updated version of Windows 11 Defender due to the implementation of advanced evasion techniques such as indirect syscalls and sleep obfuscation.”

The threat actor abusing Havoc used a devious method for delivering the payload, the Havoc Demon. Somehow — the researchers don’t explain how — a compressed file named ZeroTwo.zip was delivered to the victim. It contains two files: A decoy document, which in this case was a document describing “ZeroTwo,” a fictional character in the Japanese anime television series Darling in the Franxx; and what would appear to be a screen saver file called “character.scr”, which leads to downloading the Havoc Demon Agent. It also downloads a JPG image of a character from the TV series, which helps to hide what’s really going on.

The researchers don’t say, but one might assume a phishing message would be sent to an employee or employees of an organization, offering an image from the TV series in hopes that a victim would download it.

The downloaded payload includes a shellcode loader, which is signed using Microsoft’s Digital certificate to fool Windows. Among other things, the loader disables Windows’ Event Tracing capability.

The Havoc C2 framework campaign highlights the importance of proper cybersecurity measures in today’s digital world, say the researchers. Organizations have to be vigilant and protect their IT systems, they say. “With the rise of technology, the need for robust security solutions becomes increasingly vital, and organizations must take proactive steps to ensure the safety of their systems and data.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Hybrid work, security and sustainability share centre stage at Cisco Live EMEA 2023

Related Tech News

More from Howard Solomon

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

IntegrityCounts: Finding fraud and waste all via the cloud

Cloud
The term whistleblower, in the context of someone doing...

Hashtag Trending Feb.16- GitHub delivers AI assisted coding, Salesforce takes a hit as Twitter downsizes and Bing’s AI gets angry

Podcasts
GitHub delivers AI assisted coding, Salesforce takes a hit...

Rogers-Shaw merger closing date looms, critics go all out

Communications & Telecom
The deadline to complete the biggest and most contentious...

Popular this week

Hybrid work, security and sustainability share centre stage at Cisco Live EMEA 2023

Cloud Ashee Pamma -
Last week, communications technology company Cisco announced a plethora...

Unihertz Titan Slim review: the keyboard phone lives

End User Hardware Lynn Greiner -
BlackBerry fans who mourned the demise of the keyboard...

Management, lack of money blamed for poor cybersecurity at Canadian hospitals

Medical Howard Solomon -
The biggest impediment to improving the cybersecurity of Canadian...

ITWC network