2 min read

Amazon is being investigated by Germany’s privacy watchdog for allegedly abusing its market position during the pandemic, the CRA has been hacked, and a very large amount of Chinese users say they will ditch the iPhone if WeChat is banned.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Tuesday, August 18, and I’m your host Baneet Braich.

Amazon is being investigated by Germany’s watchdog for allegedly abusing its market position during the pandemic. The investigation is looking at Amazon’s relationship with third-party sellers. A Cartel Office spokesperson told CNBC that it is “not up to a private platform to be a price regulator.” Amazon has yet to respond. However, it wasn’t that long ago on March 23 when Amazon said that price gouging had “no place” on its platform. This was back when the company was cracking down on people who were ramping up on hand sanitizers and masks.

It’s been a tough weekend for the Canadian Revenue Agency and other government accounts. More than 11,000 Canadian tax and federal service accounts were recently slammed with a flurry of login attempts. This type of cyber attack attack is called credential stuffing, and stems from the use of stolen account credentials. Many of those accounts have since been shut down. Those applying for emergency pandemic-related benefits may not be able to for the time being as the “My Account,” “My Business Account” and “Represent a Client” sections are currently disabled. However, the CRA has told CBC that the breaches have been contained.

Next 95 per cent of Chinese Users say they will ditch their iPhones if WeChat is banned. The Trump administration is wanting to ban US companies from doing business with WeChat but what does that mean for Apple? It’s currently unclear whether the ban would affect the Chinese App Store or just the United States one. The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple isn’t the only one that’s worried as more than a dozen companies have told their concerns to the White House.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing.