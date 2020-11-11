2 min read

Apple’s new M1 chip has been announced, Canada is preparing to spend big on developing network infrastructure, and how to cope with pandemic burnouts.

It's Wednesday November 11

Apple’s new M1 chip is the talk of the tech community. Announced at its One More Thing event yesterday, the M1 is the first Apple Silicon designed for Mac, and marks the first step in moving away from Intel. Apple’s M1 chip uses 16 billion 5nm transistors to form its 8-core processor, 8-core graphics engine, and 16 core neural engine. Apple claims that its processor has the highest performance to power ratio that’s three times faster than today’s leading mobile processors. Apple has also engineered its Mac OS, Big Sur [Big Sir], to take full advantage of the new performance, bringing with it smart power optimizations and support for iOS apps. The new M1 chip will come in the new Apple Macbook Air, Mac Mini, and Macbook Pro. They’re all available for order today and will ship next week.

Canada will spend $750 million on developing network infrastructure. The Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada announced this week that the increased funding will bring 50 megabits per second download and 10 Mbps upload internet service to all Canadians. The national strategy also aims to bring this speed to 95 per cent of Canadian homes by 2026 and 100 per cent by 2030. The program will pay up to 90 per cent of the projects in Indigenous areas and 75 per cent in most other areas. Some of the costs factored into the funding include new hardware and network software, equipment, leases to satellite capacity, salaries and benefits.

Are you feeling the pandemic burnout? Many leaders are reporting that their remote employees are reporting depression and uncertainty. But firms are taking action. The Wall Street Journal reports that some firms are looking to mental health and counselling services, manager training, wellbeing phone check-ins, pandemic peer groups and morale-boosting programs. Here are some more techniques. Encourage time off or selfcare days, have open communication to share emotions, expand access to health and care apps, or offer training for supervising with empathy. Take care of yourselves out there. [LinkedIn thread]

