Apple issues a crucial warning about pacemakers, Montreal businessman Mark Pathy is preparing for the first private flight to space, and Forbes announces Canada’s top employer.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Wednesday, January 27, and I’m your host Baneet Braich.

Apple has an important message for everyone: Keep iPhones six inches away from pacemakers. The smartphone giant says that iPhones contain magnets and radios that emit electromagnetic fields, both which could interfere with medical devices, pacemakers and defibrillators. Digging a little deeper, medical devices have sensors that may react to magnets or radio waves. The recent notice warns users about “the magnets inside” all four iPhone 12 models and MagSafe accessories. Apple also says that iPhone 12 versions contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, but they don’t pose a greater risk of magnetic interference with medical devices than earlier models. CNN asked Apple about why it’s only now expanding on the safety guidance, but as of this recording, the news outlet did not get a response.

Montreal businessman Mark Pathy is bound for an adventure that’s out of this world. Pathy is set to be taking a private flight to space in 2022. This is part of a maiden mission with Axiom Space, the world’s first commercial space station. It will be a 10-day journey with a private company chartering a private spaceship from Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Pathy is paying millions not only to go into orbit but be part of history and inspire further investment in space exploration. Pathy will be the eleventh Canadian to travel to space.

And lastly, Forbes has announced Canada’s best employers and Cisco Canada has come out on top. The list features 300 companies from different industries across Canada. Cisco climbed two spots this year from its #3 ranking in 2020. With the pandemic, it’s been a tough year for employers and employees. Cisco was in high demand for Canadian businesses and communities, to stay secure and serve customers. Shannon Leininger, President of Cisco took says the win stems from a positive workplace culture and company transparency. In a statement, Leninger said “Our conscious culture means being aware and accountable for what’s working, what’s not, and how we can improve.”

That's all the tech news that's trending right now. I'm Baneet Braich, thanks for listening!