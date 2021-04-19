3 min read

The Wall Street Journal reveals that Apple Music pays a penny per stream, some tech giants like IBM are unveiling their hybrid work plans, and struggling airlines are concerned about businesses rethinking necessary business travel.

A recent document reported on by the Wall Street Journal suggests Apple Music pays artists double what its streaming competitor Spotify pays in royalties to rights holders. The news drops a couple weeks after Shopify outlined how it pays royalties in response to calls for more transparency and fairness when it comes to compensating artists. Spotify pays an average of about one-third to one-half penny per stream, though its larger user base generates many more streams. Apple’s payments come out of monthly subscription revenue from users.

Two companies on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology list are approaching the shift from remote work to a hybrid model a little differently. The New York Times highlights how IBM is launching a “reorientation” program that includes an 11-minute video and an 18-page presentation featuring cartoon characters to explain safety protocols should employees return to the office. IBM expects 80 per cent of workers will mix in-office and remote work. Meanwhile, Fortune says workforce management tech firm Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) is also planning a hybrid approach. Its CEO says he’ll keep communicating with staff virtually, and he “expects many employees to return” to headquarters when the pandemic fades.

And lastly, another piece from the Wall Street Journal is spelling trouble for struggling airlines and hospitality industries hoping for a quick bounce back. Some companies that used to consider in-person meetings an absolute necessity are shifting strategy, saving money and travel time while doing more business virtually. Meanwhile, airlines and hotels are anticipating the worst of the crisis is over, with Delta’s CEO expecting business travel to hit 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by 2023, and Expedia’s CEO predicting “hotels will come screaming back” post-pandemic. I miss attending those tradeshows but I’m definitely not comfortable enough to consider regular travel. Where do you all stand on it? Let us know in the comments.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now.