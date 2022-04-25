3 min read

Twitter is reportedly considering Elon Musk’s latest offer, Google releases a new privacy option in Europe, and Netflix is cracking down on password sharing.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Monday, April 25, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

After rejecting Elon Musk’s initial $ 43 billion buyout offer, Twitter’s board of directors are reportedly open to negotiations when Musk gained $46 billion in funding. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is now considering the offer in a meeting on Sunday. When the board rejected Musk’s first offer, it worried about a hostile takeover and implemented a poison pill to thwart it. There have been rumours that Musk wanted to extend a tender offer directly to shareholders, but now with negotiations underway, there’s now a chance of the board accepting the buy-out

Source: Business Insider, Wall Street Journal

Google has released a new privacy option in Europe. According to a Google blog post, anyone visiting its search engine and YouTube in Europe without an account will be prompted with new cookie consent. The consent page will offer the user to selectively enable cookies or reject them altogether. Google said that to bring these features to users, it had re-engineered how its cookie worked on these services. The feature will first launch in France and will soon arrive in the U.K., Switzerland and other European countries.

Source: The Verge

Netflix is in freakout mode after losing 200,000 subscribers. The news sent its stock prices spiralling. In an effort to recuperate revenue, the company is now mulling over cracking down on password sharers. The company estimates that more than 100 million households are sharing Netflix passwords. To combat this, the company wants to charge the main account holder–possibly around $3–for subaccounts operated outside of the address. As the CNBC reported, this move is unprecedented as no other streaming service has ever gone after password sharing.

Source: CNBC

What if your new coworker is earning significantly more than you despite being in the same role? That’s what seems to be happening amid the great resignation movement which saw a mass of workers seeking new opportunities. Some managers with insights into payrolls have told Business Insider that there’s a massive discrepancy between new and current employees. This pay gap is creating a ton of tension among teams. Employers are complaining that it’s increasingly difficult to retain talent, yet filling those roles with less experienced staff is getting more expensive. While coping with burnout and increasing workloads, seeing a new employee with less experience getting paid more can demolish morale for current employees, practically pushing them to seek new opportunities.

Source: Business Insider

