Toronto is the next home for Netflix’s new headquarters, Facebook’s Q1 earnings exceed expectations despite all the controversy surrounding the social media giant, and an executive from Oracle had his Twitter account suspended after harassing a reporter.

It's Friday, April 30

Streaming giant Netflix is expanding its Canadian operations by setting up a new corporate office in Toronto. Netflix officials delivered the news to Mayor of Toronto John Tory in an April 27 virtual meeting. According to the Canadian Press, Netflix will be posting a content executive position for the Toronto office in June and has plans to hire a dozen more people in the future. Tory described Toronto as a “film-friendly city” that put together a bid “in days” to impress Netflix.

Money always talks. No matter how many lawsuits they face or insurrections they help cause, Facebook is having no problem making money. The world’s largest social media company posted what Forbes is calling its strongest first-quarter earnings yet. Facebook reported revenue of $26.1 billion in the first quarter, 48% more than the $17.7 billion it pulled in the first quarter of last year and nearly $3 billion more than analysts expected. Net income also exceeded analyst expectations, and Facebook’s monthly active users jumped about 50 million. That also means approximately 2.85 billion people used Facebook in the last month of the quarter.

And lastly, Gizmodo is reporting that a tweet from Oracle executive VP Ken Glueck, which encouraged his followers into harassing a reporter, was forced to take down the tweet then had his account suspended in a read-only mode for 12 hours. That tweet was the latest attack on the Intercept’s Mara Vistendahl, who recently published a story detailing how reseller networks in China reportedly pushed Oracle’s tech into the hands of the country’s government. In response, Glueck published a lengthy entry on the official Oracle blog and included a request for readers to send “any information about Mara or her reporting” to his personal Protonmail email address.

Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network.