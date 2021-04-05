2 min read

533 million Facebook users’ phone numbers and personal data gets leaked online, Amazon says ‘hey, other companies have workers that pee in bottles too!’ And Stats Can releases a report that suggests most Canadians feel more productive with remote work.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Thursday, April 4 and I’m your host Alex Coop.

Business Insider is reporting that the personal data of more than 530 million Facebook users has been posted online in a low-level hacking forum. The data includes phone numbers, full names, location, email address, and biographical information, and security researchers warn that the data could be used by hackers to impersonate people and commit fraud. The publication says the exposed data includes over 32 million records on users in the U.S., 11 million on users in the U.K., and 6 million on users in India. A Facebook spokesperson told Insider that the data was scraped due to a vulnerability that the company patched in 2019.

Amazon issued flimsy apology towards Wisconsin representative Mark Pocan for suggesting on Twitter that if its warehouse workers really relieved themselves in water bottles, no one would work for them. Well, late on Friday evening, the company quietly is apologized to Pocan. But the tech giant only said sorry for not being “accurate” enough with its statement, not for actually creating and contributing to situations where workers are so worried about taking breaks for fear of losing their jobs that they pee in bottles. Then, to really shift the blame, Amazon says they’re not the only delivery service with these problems – it’s sadly the status quo. Wait, where was the apology again?

And lastly, the vast majority of remote workers in Canada, roughly 90 per cent, say they’re being at least as productive per hour at home as they were at their normal workplace, if not more, according to a new study from Statistics Canada. Almost none of the workers keeping up their productivity at home said they now worked fewer hours per day, and 35 per cent of all new teleworkers reported working longer hours. About 80% of new teleworkers said they would like to continue working from home at least half the time once the pandemic is over.