Mark Zuckerburg’s personal data gets leaked in the Facebook breach, LG is hanging up its mobile business unit internationally, and emojis are making their way into the professional pandemic workplace.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Thursday, April 6 and I’m your host Baneet Braich.

More details have emerged about the Facebook hack that saw 533 million Facebook users’ phone numbers and other personal data leaked online. It turns out, some of that data belonged to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg. Business Insider says Zuckerberg’s leaked personal information including his name, location, marriage details, birth date, and Facebook user ID was exposed. Cybersecurity research expert Dave Walker also says the details of Facebook co-founders Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz, were also leaked. The massive breach is just the latest for Facebook. It was approximately two years ago when Facebook was implicated in a massive data breach involving Cambridge Analytica. That one saw personal data from more than 87 million Facebook users improperly obtained by the political consulting firm.

It’s time to wave goodbye to LG’s smartphone lineup. The electronics giant will be closing its mobile business unit worldwide. The decision, according to the company’s April 5 statement, will allow the company to focus resources in growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence and business-to-business solutions. Although LG will not be making phones they will still work on mobility-related technologies such as 6G – whatever that ends up looking like. The phase-out of the mobile phone business is expected to be completed by July 31 but inventory of some existing models may still be available after that. LG was known for a strong lineup of mid-tier phones that introduced unique innovations such as camera grips and manual photo modes. It was also an affordable Android alternative to Samsung.

And lastly, the question has been raised: How often do you use emojis at work? For many professionals, emojis have been off-limits at work but now – maybe not so much. As the pandemic blurs the lines between work and home, emojis have become another way to be casually professional. Microsoft’s Jon Friedman writes in Fast Company that emojis used to be something he used outside the office, when his guard was down. But now he’s shifted to using emoji and reactions in his messages to colleagues “now that the office is my home.” Friedman says people are really showing their full selves with the pandemic. Let us know what you think about the use of emojis at work – appropriate or unprofessional? Leave your thoughts in the comments section for this episode’s show notes at ITWorldCanada.com [LinkedIn]

