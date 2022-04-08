3 min read

The U.S. government once again highlights the need to secure chips supply chains, Activision Blizzard hires 1,100 full-time employees, and the right to repair in Europe continues to gain traction.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Friday, April 8th, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

The U.S. government held a briefing with lawmakers, once again highlighting the dire need to secure the semiconductor supply chain. U.S. government told attendees that the persistent semiconductor shortage could cause “historic damage to the U.S. economy,” far worse than the situation already at hand. A White House spokesperson later told reporters that they estimate the supply constraint slashed a full percentage point off 2021’s national GDP. Members of the government hope that the funds allocated in recent bills, such as the CHIPS act, could be smoothly and quickly distributed, Reuters reported.

Source: Reuters

Activision Blizzard made headlines yesterday for turning 1100 temporary quality assurance testers into full-time employees. As part of the transition, the employees will receive full benefits, as well as a pay raise to at least $20 an hour. In a statement, the company said that the decision was due to increasing content for gamers. Activision Blizzard, known for its Call of Duty and Warcraft videogame franchises, recently settled a landmark sexual harassment lawsuit for $18 million. It’s now a part of Microsoft, which had purchased the company for $69 billion.

Source: The Verge

Right to repair in Europe is making headways. European lawmakers are being called to vote on the Right to Repair resolution to increase its influence. According to the Register, the draft motion cited a survey that found citizens overwhelmingly support the right to repair, with nearly 80 per cent favouring repairs over replacements. This new motion wants to further widen the access to spare parts and extend legal product guarantees. Members of the European Parliament have expressed concerns about sustainability and security.

Source: The Register

That's all the tech news that's trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network.