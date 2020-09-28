3 min read

The core wars is heating up, Amazon releases new gizmos and one of them, in particular, is driving people crazy, and a Civil Rights group mounts an attack against Facebook.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Friday, September 25, and I’m your host Alex Coop.

Heat up, the core wars have. Arm is showing off an updated roadmap on its Neoverse platform, first unveiled back in 2019, setting out more on what’s to come, and the roadmap is – intense. Don’t expect affordable prices – focusing on pure performance at any cost, Arm Neoverse N2 designs are making hands clammy over at Intel and AMD. Built on a 5nm node, Perseus will offer up to 192 cores with a 350W TDP, potentially surpassing EPYC and Xeon in key categories. A reminder NVIDIA scooped up Arm in a mega deal earlier this month for $40 billion.

Amazon unveiled a bunch of new products last week, from new Fire TVs to a flying security camera. The flying bot in particular threw Twitter into a frenzy. But before we get to that, it’s worth mentioning Amazon showed off a revamped version of its voice-activated smart display, called the Echo Show 10. The tech giant also announced a new video game streaming service called Luna – because of course, they had to. Luna works on the company’s Fire TV, Mac, PCs, smartphones and tablets. It’s unclear when it will launch. Okay, so that flying security drone – well, it’s a tiny drone with a camera that flies around your home, and it’s called the “Always Home Cam,” why isn’t everyone thrilled about this? Amazon says the device is an autonomous indoor camera that gives users viewpoints of multiple areas of the home, and only records when it’s in-flight. It’s gonna cost you $250 US when it launches sometime next year. [Twitter thread]

And lastly, NPR is reporting that the civil rights groups behind this summer’s Facebook advertiser boycott are joining other critics to pressure the social network giant to do more to counter hate speech. falsehoods about the election and efforts to delegitimize mail-in voting. The group is launching a weekly live-streamed meeting, according to reports, starting in November and running through the presidential election to talk about “the most urgent issues including voter suppression, election security and misinformation” on Facebook.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. I'm Alex Coop, thanks for listening.