SUBSCRIBE

Hashtag Trending Aug. 22 – Tesla increases FSD cost; an AC that uses no electricity; hackers wants your cookies more than santa

Tom Li
Hosted by Tom Li
Podcasts

Tesla is increasing the cost of its full self-driving (FSD) feature, a new type of air conditioner cools without using electricity, and hackers are eyeing cookie sessions to trick multi-factor authentication.

Hashtag Trending on Amazon Alexa Google Podcasts badge - 200 px wide

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Monday, August 22, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Tesla is increasing the upfront cost of its full self-driving feature to $15,000, a $3,000 increase over the previous price. The news was announced by Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter, who’s still entwined with legal issues in the acquisition of the social media platform. As Engadget noted, the company will honour the current $12,000 price if the order has already been made. Any Tesla vehicle with FSD computer 3.0 or above is eligible for the upgrade, which will unlock features like advanced active guidance and assisted driving. It’s not yet clear if the subscription for full self-driving will also receive a proportional price increase.

Source: Engadget

One company has created an air conditioner that uses no electricity. The Kensho, developed and patented in Israel, uses liquid nitrogen to keep the room cool. The unit produces a gentle breeze at -10C without using a fan. Instead, it relies on the pressure generated when nitrogen converts from its liquid to gas state. Not only does Kensho cut down on energy use, but the only byproduct is just nitrogen, which makes up around 70 per cent of outdoor air. And because there are no electrical parts, it’s completely silent. There is a catch, however, and that is the nitrogen would need to be replaced every seven to 10 days, essentially turning it into a subscription. The Kensho will debut at six restaurants in Tel Aviv, Israel, and is expected to cost the same as a conventional AC unit.

Source: NoCamels

In the latest development in the cat and mouse cybersecurity game, hackers are stealing cookie sessions to bypass multi-factor authentication. The markets for cloning web sessions or spoofing logins are on the rise, which are attracting unscrupulous actors. Because popular browsers store cookie settings in a specific file location on the user’s device, the attacks to extract them can be scripted. Then there are the tried-and-true phishing attacks still prevalent in the industry. To protect themselves, tech publication eSecurity Planet recommends disabling the built-in password-saving functions without a master password. Deleting cookies frequently also helps.

Source: eSecurity Planet

A startup is turning recycled plastic into houses. Azure, the Los-Angeles based startup is using recycled plastic to 3D print prefab homes. In using discarded plastic, Azure says that its dwellings can be made 30 per cent cheaper and 70 per cent faster than conventional methods. The demo units also look much livelier and more modern than those made of concrete, featuring transparent sidewalls, and multi-tone, smooth panels. Right now, Azure is only sourcing post-industrial plastic, but it’s hoping to integrate post-consumer plastic into its future houses.

Source: Business Insider

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash briefings or your Google Home daily briefing. Make sure to sign up for our Daily IT Wire newsletter to get all the news that matters directly in your inbox every day. Also, catch the next episode of Hashtag Tendances, our weekly Hashtag Trending episode in French, which drops every Thursday morning. If you have a suggestion or a tip, drop us a line in the comments or via email. Thank you for listening, I’m Tom Li.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at Channel Daily News. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articleNew CompTIA study highlights partner experience trends

Follow this Podcast

Google
Apple
Spotify

More #Hashtag Trending

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

.

Latest news

New CompTIA study highlights partner experience trends

Channel Strategy
New research from CompTIA shows that relationships between technology...

Channel Bytes August 19, 2022 – Deep Instinct MSSP partner program; Google to shut down IoT Core; Women in IT Channel luncheon; and more

Channel Strategy
Staying informed is a constant challenge. There's so much...

Google updates its search engine to demote clickbait

Channel Strategy
Google will be making changes to its search engine...

Popular this week

Carbon neutral data centre market revenue set to soar: BIS

Channel Strategy Paul Barker -
Market intelligence firm BIS Research this week released a...

Critical SAP vulnerability patched months ago now on US exploited bug list

Government & Public Sector Howard Solomon -
A critical SAP vulnerability that was patched in February...

Hashtag Trending Aug. 19 – TikTok is ‘high risk’; Meta to ban political ads ahead of U.S. election; U.S. streaming tops cable TV viewing

Podcasts Tom Li -
U.S. lawmakers told by the House of Representatives that...

ITWC network