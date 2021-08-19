3 min read

Apple files a notice of appeal against security firm Corellium, Poly Network offers Hacker who stole from the company a job, and Mark Zuckerberg talks COVID-19 misinformation.

It's Thursday, August 19

Apple has filed a notice of appeal on a copyright case it lost against security startup Corellium, which helps researchers study programs such as Apple’s new method for detecting child sex abuse images. Apple’s abuse detection system has not been well-received as there were worries that it could be abused for broad surveillance. This latest filing follows an announcement that Corellium will pay security researchers to check Apple’s new Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) system. According to Reuters, the notice of appeal was filed on Tuesday with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The appeal is rather surprising since Apple just avoided trial by settling another claim with Corallium which had to do with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

Last week over $600 million in cryptocurrency was stolen from Poly Network when a hacker exploited a vulnerability. The hacker responsible for the digital heist later returned almost all the currency after the illegal transactions were flagged. Usually, hackers are usually seen as criminals. But in a surprising turn of events, Poly Network has offered the hacker a job as its Chief Security Advisor. The company announced the job offer in a post along with a $500,000 bounty for discovering the exploit that resulted in the huge theft. The hacker did turn down the money but Poly Network said that it sent the money regardless. Poly Network said it will not be holding the hacker legally responsible as they believe that they will return “full control of the assets to Poly Network and its users.”

And lastly, Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook has removed 18 million posts containing COVID-19 misinformation. The news was revealed in an exclusive CBS News interview with Gayle King. Recently, Facebook has received criticism about how the social media platform handles misinformation. U.S. President Joe Biden even made a statement about Facebook and its misinformation issues. With that being said, Zuckerberg did note that it is hard to catch everything as the platform is huge. He stressed that it’s not all bad on Facebook, and the platform has attracted 3.3 million Americans who use the website’s vaccine finder tool to book appointments.

