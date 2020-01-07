2 min read

CES is underway in Las Vegas, and there are too many things to talk about, Apple gets a shoutout during the Golden Globes – not the one Tim Apple wanted though – and a story about outdated IT on BBC has exploded on Reddit.

Where do we even begin? More than 170,000 people who work in and cover technology have descended on Las Vegas for CES 2020. The industry’s biggest players are showing off new products and apps that aim to take full advantage of 5G once it arrives. Lenovo and Qualcomm unveiled new devices that support various 5G wireless frequencies, Montreal’s Element AI announced a strategic partnership with LG Electronics, and a drone built for selfies has already seized headlines globally. Our very own Tom Li is at this year’s show, so make sure to follow him on Twitter (@ChirpsTom) and visit IT World Canada. com for more coverage from the event.

Moving on to the Golden Globes – yes, that’s right – where host Ricky Gervais took a bite out of Apple with Apple CEO Tim Cook watching from the audience. After briefly praising “The Morning Show”, which is streaming on Apple TV, he quickly took the opportunity to lambast the company’s labour practices. While Apple doesn’t operate manufacturing facilities in China, it does partner with other companies, like Foxconn, to produce its devices in China. Tim Cook took to Twitter shortly after the roast to congratulate the night’s nominees and winners.

And lastly, a Reddit post about outdated IT has reached nearly 25 thousand upvotes as of this recording. The post links to a BBC article about England setting aside roughly $40 million pounds to help hospitals and clinics introduce single-system logins in the next year. The story says healthcare facilities across the country have IT systems that are so outdated that staff have to log in up to 15 different systems just to start their day. The story was published a year after the British government demanded the NHS – executive non-departmental public body of the Department of Health and Social Care – to phase out fax machines entirely in 2020. Must be nice, because those things are still rampant across Canada.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now.