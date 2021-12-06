3 min read

Windows 11 makes changing browsers easier again, hackers are using receipt printers to spread calls for better working conditions, and Apple cuts iPhone 13 production target.

After receiving massive backlash, Microsoft has finally brought an easier way to change the default browser in Windows 11. In the older version of Windows 11, users had to individually associate the different web file types to the new browser, which easily amounted to 10 or more different types. This created a time convoluted and headache-inducing process for less tech-savvy users. In the newest Windows 11 build 22509, Microsoft has once again enabled a toggle that changes the default browser for all web-related file formats in one click.

Some hackers are using business receipt printers to spread demands for better working conditions. According to a Vice article and several posts on Reddit, receipts printers are spitting out questions like “are you being underpaid?” One message reads “How can the McDonald’s in Denmark pay their staff $22 an hour and still manage to sell a Big Mac for less than in America?” One cybersecurity firm has confirmed the messages’ legitimacy, claiming that someone is broadcasting data to unsecured public printers. The attack follows the antiwork trend that surfaced during the pandemic when frontline workers demanded better benefits.

Apple is expected to make fewer iPhone 13s than it had originally planned due to supply shortage. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has cut its iPhone 13 series’ production target by 10 million devices, citing supply constraints. However, that still leaves the company with 80 million phones to sell, and it plans to recuperate the lost production early next year once supply improves.

Now for something a little different. Toronto’s York Regional Police has issued a warning that car thieves are using AirTags to track luxury vehicles and steal them later. The PSA posted last Friday said that officers have found five such incidents since September this year. To protect your vehicle, the York Regional Police recommends parking vehicles in private garages, purchasing a video surveillance system, and inspecting the vehicle regularly.

