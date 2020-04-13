2 min read

Microsoft Word now flags two spaces after period as an error, Apple and Google put their heads together to combat the coronavirus, and robots are suddenly emerging as key allies during the ongoing quarantine efforts across the world.

It’s one of the biggest stories ever discussed on this podcast – The one-spacers have won. Microsoft made it official recently, saying it will flag 2 spaces after a period as an error. This age-old rule made sense when we – and by we I mean an older generation – used typewriters but it’s nice to see that rule hurled out the window finally. The news has dominated social media, and on Reddit, users are reminiscing about the good old times during typewriting class when the double-space rule was enforced by teachers who knew it was wrong. Others continue to grasp at straws, suggesting the double space makes readability clearer, but that’s okay – it’s all just a matter of time before we all adjust.

Moving on, Apple and Google have unveiled a new effort to help combat coronavirus, introducing new tools that may soon allow owners of their lineup of smartphones to see if they have crossed paths with other people who have been infected with the disease. Health officials will soon be able to deploy apps with the ability to sense other smartphones nearby. This means if a person learns they have the coronavirus, they could indicate on their app they’ve been infected — and people whose smartphones have been in their vicinity would be notified, regardless of whether their devices run on Apple or Google software. Twitter is buzzing about the news and the potential privacy concerns all this comes with, while pointing out how similar apps leaning on Bluetooth tech have launched in other countries with limited success because not enough people downloaded the app.

And lastly, LinkedIn is sharing stories left and right about the gap automation and more specifically, robots, have filled during the world’s quarantine efforts. A lot of the stories centre around hospitals in Wuhan and Hong Kong, where robots are emerging as a key ally. For example, robots help hospitals deliver food to patients in Singapore, or even listen to patients’ lungs in Thailand and Israel, with reduced risk to healthcare workers. Another example includes a Tokyo university using avatar robots to hold a graduation ceremony.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now.